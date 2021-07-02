(Waterloo, IA) -- An Iowa District Court judge has ordered Black Hawk County jail officials to let an inmate meet privately with his attorneys. Michael Lang faces murder charges in the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. Staff members at the jail in Waterloo had refused to leave Lang alone with his attorneys arguing that his alleged hatred of law enforcement means he poses a unique threat. The 41-year-old Lang has been held at the jail since April 21st on a three-million-dollar cash-only bond.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A study finds that injuries from handling fireworks have more than doubled since it became legal to buy them four years ago. The numbers show many more children are getting hurt and more patients are requiring amputation. The state averaged 69 emergency room visits between 2013 and 2017. After the law passed, that number jumped to 147 per year between 2017 and 2020. The report says patients are younger and more seriously injured now. Those hurt tend to be the handlers of fireworks rather than those enjoying the show. Iowa became the 43rd state to allow retailers to sell fireworks in 2017. You can buy fireworks at 583 licensed sites in the state this year.
(Knoxville, IA) -- An Iowa woman who killed her estranged husband’s girlfriend will spend the rest of her life in prison. Michelle Boat had been convicted by a Marion County jury in May. She was sentenced Thursday. Investigators say Boat stabbed Tracy Mondabough because she was dating Boat’s husband. The defense attorney acknowledged during the trial that Boat killed the victim. He asked the jury to find her guilty of the lesser charged of voluntary manslaughter.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A southeast Iowa man is accused of using a pickax to smash his way into an Ottumwa home. Twenty-eight-year-old David Kendrick Junior then allegedly used the ax to destroy property inside the home and threatened to kill a man who was present. He allegedly ordered that man to get in the trunk of his own car. Witnesses say he broke out the window in another person’s car, got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, drove over some nearby yards, and took off when police arrived. He was found in the backyard of another home a few minutes later. Police took Kendrick into custody. He has been charged with criminal mischief, going armed with intent, and eluding.