(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig has lifted the last bird flu quarantine on commercial flocks. The quarantines banned poultry and eggs from being shipped from 15 commercial sites where avian influenza had been confirmed. A turkey operation in Bremer County was the last to meet all the cleaning and testing requirements. Naig says it doesn't mean the risk is gone -- but it does let those sites get back to normal production. A total of 13-point-three million birds were euthanized in Iowa due to this year's outbreak.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state unemployment rate dropped to two-point-six percent in June -- down one-tenth of a percent from May. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says that number is right where the state was in February of 2020 before the pandemic hit. Townsend says there are still 43-thousand Iowans who are looking for work, but things have been moving in the right direction. Townsend says one of the big issues facing employers is workers taking a job and then quitting after a short time.
(Sergeant Bluff, IA) -- Sergeant Bluff is the start city for the annual bicycle ride across Iowa. Local business owners in the western Iowa town are hoping all the bikers will give them an economic boost -- and maybe help recover some of the losses from the pandemic. More than 15-thousand bikers are registered to ride and around double that are expected to be there for the event.
(Undated) -- Employees at 28 Planned Parenthood clinics in five states, including Iowa, have voted to form a union. The National Labor Relations Board reports more than 90 percent of workers who voted supported the move. There are about 435 frontline employees at Planned Parenthood of North Central States facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and the Dakotas. They are joining the Service Employees International Union, which has about two million members nationwide, many of whom work in health care. April Clark – who has worked for Planned Parenthood in Iowa for a decade -- says negotiations will make sure there are adequate staffing levels.