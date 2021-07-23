(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S Attorney’s Office reports a series of drug raids in Des Moines Wednesday have resulted in federal charges against 27 suspects. Authorities say the raids were carried out Wednesday after an investigation lasting several months into heroin and fentanyl distribution in Des Moines. Twenty-one of the suspects are from Des Moines, with five from Chicago and one from Knoxville. Federal officials say they are still looking for three suspects who avoided arrest.
(Undated) -- A report from the National Bridge Inventory reveals Iowa bridge conditions are some of the worst in the country. Four-thousand-571 bridges in Iowa are listed as structurally deficient. That’s more than 19 percent of all bridges in the Hawkeye State. Six of the structurally deficient bridges on the list are on the Interstate Highway System. Iowa isn’t the worst. That dubious title is held by West Virginia where more than 21 percent of all bridges need some work. The Iowa Department of Transportation has identified needed repairs for more than 15 thousand bridges in the state – work that would cost about three-point-one billion dollars.
(Ankeny, IA) -- An Ankeny daycare provider will avoid a long prison sentence after pleading guilty in the death of an infant that happened three years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Coffman will have to spend 79 days in jail, with the rest of his 10-year sentence suspended. He entered a guilty plea in May to neglect of a dependent and operating a child care center without a license. Evidence showed Coffman was caring for more than twice as many children as state law allows when three-month-old Isla Warnke was found unresponsive. She died two days later.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Drake University will host a STEM summer camp for middle school students next month. The camp will be offered to seventh and eighth graders interested in science, technology, engineering, and math. They will get to do hands-on activities with biology, robotics, statistics, and more. Organizers are hoping to give those students a love of science. One Drake professor says they’re hoping some Iowa companies step forward to help cover the cost for students from more underserved areas or minority backgrounds. The camp will run the first week of August.