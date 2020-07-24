(Iowa City, IA) -- The Board of Regents will review proposed budgets for the state’s three public universities next week at a meeting to be held Wednesday. Documents released by the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa warn of big cuts coming due to the coronavirus pandemic. The schools are already struggling and they are anticipating a decline in enrollment that will make things even worse. The University of Iowa says it is anticipating a smaller freshman class. Together, the three schools are facing a loss of 65 million dollars for their operating budgets.
(Pleasant Hill, IA) -- Pleasant Hill police arrested a 32-year-old shooting suspect early Thursday after a short chase. When officers responded to a call at about 2:15 a-m they found 25-year-old Bethany Castro of Des Moines with a gunshot wound to her head. She is reported to be in critical condition at a local hospital. Officers say they found Phillip Koromah driving at an excessive speed away from the location. He has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and several other offenses.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A western Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for having the materials to make an explosive device in his possession. Fifty-one-year-old Blake Edward Cooper pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm. He had reportedly threatened to kill law enforcement officers and innocent bystanders last year. Cooper was reported for sending a text message complaining about the family law system and saying “collateral damage” was needed. Authorities found 21 firearms, ammunition and explosive materials at his Harlan home when a search warrant was executed.
(Urbandale, IA) -- A teenager worker at an Arby’s restaurant in Urbandale says a co-worker assaulted him because he had a pro-police sticker on his car. The name of the 17-year-old victim hasn’t been released. Police arrested 25-year-old Montray Little for breaking the teenager’s nose in the attack. The teen has asked Arby’s to transfer him to another location. Little is being held on a two-thousand-dollar cash bond at the Polk County Jail. He is facing a charge of assault causing bodily injury.