(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa plans to offer a major in Risk Management and Insurance starting in the fall of 2023 as a way to strengthen the state’s largest non-agriculture economic sector. A U-I finance professor, Thomas Berry-Stoelzle, will direct the new major. For now, he says U-I students can only get a certificate in the insurance program, which is similar to a minor. The goal is to attract 20 students to the new major in the first year, expanding to perhaps 80 students within five years. The insurance industry is expected to grow in the future, as climate change, cyberattacks, and other hazards will require companies to better manage those risks.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller accuses tobacco companies Philip Morris, R-J Reynolds, and 16 others of defrauding Iowa of millions of dollars by withholding payments due under the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement. He calls it “just an enormously complex case,” but it comes down to their ability to withhold 133 million dollars from Iowa over the past 18 years.” The settlement requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states in exchange for the states agreeing not to sue for health-related damages to citizens. The lawsuit was filed in Polk County District Court Thursday.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The C-E-O of Hy-Vee -- Iowa’s largest employer -- will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He’s chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as C-E-O on October First. Wiese started at Hy-Vee in 1993 when he was in college and over the past decade Wiese has held a variety of executive roles in the company. According to a news release, Wiese will focus on day-to-day operations and will report to Edeker, who’ll remain as chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors.
(Cedar Falls, MN) -- A public celebration of life event will be held next week for the three family members from Cedar Falls who were shot to death while camping last week in eastern Iowa. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green says he anticipates there will be a private funeral for Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula. The mayor says the public event at Overman Park in Cedar Falls on Tuesday night will give the community a chance to share and, while not a festive gathering, it will be a celebration of remarkable people. State officials have reopened Maquoketa Caves State Park to visitors, but the campground where the shooting happened remains closed. A go-fund-me account has been set up for Arlo Schmidt, the nine-year-old boy who survived the attack.