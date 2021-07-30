(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has joined a group of a dozen governors asking the U-S Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 abortion decision, Roe-V-Wade. The action was started when the state of Mississippi filed arguments last week. That state’s attorney general argues it should be up to the states to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The amicus brief Reynolds joined was filed Thursday. It says the constitutional balance between the states and the federal government has been upset by the decision.
(Oskaloosa, IA) -- A second person has been charged with murder in the 2020 death of a Lake Park woman. Twenty-four-year-old Justice Berntson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. Bastman's body was found in her Lake Park home on December 22nd and Berntson was found driving Bastman's car and ultimately led police on a pursuit. Twenty-six-year-old Allison Decker was charged with first-degree murder in the case earlier this week, Both are both being held in the Dickinson County Jail on one million dollars bond.
(Clive, IA) -- The top-selling retail outlet for the Iowa Lottery the last several years has been a Hy-Vee store in Cedar Rapids -- but this fiscal year that ended in June it was a convenience store in Marshalltown. Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the Jiffy Mart location in Marshalltown had one-point-three million dollars in sales. Neubauer says more convenience stores were in the top ten seller list this year as people seemed to want businesses where they could go in and go out quickly during the pandemic. The Iowa Lottery saw a record of nearly 453 million dollars in sales for the fiscal year.
(Oskaloosa, IA) -- A 28-year-old Oskaloosa man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for providing the meth that authorities say caused a fatal overdose. The incident happened in an Oskaloosa apartment almost two years ago. Cody James Vancenbrock was sentenced Thursday in Mahaska County Court. He had entered a guilty plea in February to delivering a controlled substance causing death or serious injury. Prosecutors said Vancenbrock injected 24-year-old Ashley Shafer before she died. Then, he and two others dumped her body in the Skunk River.