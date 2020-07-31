(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Education Association opposes the guidelines in Governor Kim Reynolds' new return to learn plan. Under the guidance, schools won't be able to move to full-time distance learning unless positive COVID test rates top 20 percent and ten percent of students are absent due to illness. I-S-E-A President Mike Beranek said, "we are not just talking about numbers as we look at this decision. We are talking about children’s lives and the lives of the educators, school employees and the families who are affected." He says the health experts and scientists tell us "that counties with extensive testing should be at a positivity rate of five percent or lower before it’s safe to reopen schools."
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Collins Aerospace says it will have to lay off employees in Cedar Rapids due to the pandemic. Officials said the company "continues to experience and forecast reduced business due to COVID-19. While we were hopeful the previous cost-cutting steps to align our business with lower levels of commercial demand would be enough - they simply were not.” Workers impacted will be receiving a separation payment, transition payment, and continuation of benefits. Services will also be available to support those employees through the transition. Collins Aerospace did not release the specific number of layoffs.
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say a suspect is in custody for the July 20th fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy. Officers responded to a report of gunshots after neighbors reported seeing someone on the ground, but they couldn't locate the victim. Fifteen-year-old Cortez Harrison showed up at the hospital and died of his injuries. Investigators say 33-year-old Andre Collier was arrested on a warrant in Haltom City, Texas.
(Northwood, IA) -- A Mason City man arrested for trespassing in Worth County is now facing a more serious drug charge. Deputies say 30-year-old Bradley A. Paulsen was being booked in jail Wednesday and shoved something into his groin area while changing into an inmate uniform. Court documents say the officer found a bag containing a crystal substance, which weighed about 24 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine. Paulsen is now charged with a controlled substance violation and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.