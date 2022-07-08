(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars to help pay for improvements to its terminal. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, and the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.
(Le Mars, IA) -- From Iowa’s biggest cities to the smallest towns, the recently red-hot housing market is cooling off considerably as the heat of summer arrives. Julie Hurt, a realtor with Century 21 Pro Link in Le Mars, says that community of ten-thousand residents has remarkably few homes for sale, only “eight active listings” as of Thursday. She says there’s been a dip in home sales in the Le Mars area and she points to the short inventory list of available homes, plus, a longer list of buyers. Hurt says homes aren't on the market very long, just two weeks on average. While home prices are rising, she says buyers are still motivated, but they are more selective.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- As many as 500 professional jugglers from all over the world will gather in eastern Iowa next week for the 75th annual International Jugglers’ Association Festival. Event director Afton Benson says the weeklong schedule of performances in Cedar Rapids includes a series of public shows as well as a juggling competition, what’s considered the world championships of stage juggling at the historic Paramount Theatre. The jugglers will be judged on four basic criteria, including difficulty, creativity, execution and lastly, presentation. Family-friendly events will run next Monday through July 17th with multiple public performances, workshops, games, prop vendors and more.