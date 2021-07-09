(Des Moines, IA) -- Administrators at MercyOne says employees in seven hospitals in Iowa must get the Covid vaccine by this fall. The company estimates nearly 75 percent of its national workforce has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Employees and contractors hired to work in MercyOne hospitals in Clinton, Dubuque, Dyersville, Mason City, New Hampton, Primghar and Sioux City must show proof they've been vaccinated by September 21st. Employees will be able to seek a religious exemption or provide documentation they should not be vaccinated for medical reasons.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa D-N-R believes a broken water main is responsible for a fish kill along Ioway Creek in Ames. A passerby noticed dead fish mid-morning Thursday and called the D-N-R. Several different species and sizes of dead fish were found. Some 700-thousand gallons of water got into the creek after a water main break that happened in the late afternoon Wednesday. Drinking water contains chlorine and has a temperature of 55 degrees, both of which can stress fish, especially when the stream flow is low. D-N-R Fisheries staff will be conducting a dead fish count and the D-N-R will determine appropriate enforcement action.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The top Democrat in the Iowa Senate is criticizing Republican Governor Kim Reynolds for how the state has managed federal pandemic funds to help low-income Iowans pay overdue rent and utility bills. The state has handed out only about two percent of the 195- million dollars in rent relief it received from the last round of pandemic aid. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (walls) of Coralville says that's unacceptable. The head of the state agency that's managing the program says they weren't ready for the funding when it came, and a computer system contracted to help did not work. A federal moratorium on evictions for renters who've lost work due to the pandemic is set to end July 31st.
(Des Moines IA) -- Attorney General Tom Miller says Iowa will get 25-million dollars from a settlement in a lawsuit over opioid abuse. A-G spokesperson Ashlee Kieler (KEE'-ler) says it involves the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, which was the target of lawsuit that was filed back in the spring of 2019. The multi-state lawsuit alleged that Purdue officials repeatedly made false and deceptive claims that OxyContin was safe and suitable for a wide range of pain patients. Iowa's share of the money comes from a total settlement of four-point-three billion dollars, and will be used for opioid treatment and prevention programs.