(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines-based company which makes medical marijuana products for the state is changing its name. MedPharm Iowa is now called “Bud & Mary’s Cannabis.” Company group president, Lucas Nelson, says they have expanded into Colorado and Michigan, and the change better represents what they do -- and he says the new name honors his grandfather, who was nicknamed Bud, and his grandmother Mary. The name change and rebranding also comes with more than ten million dollars in investment to expand their existing Des Moines facility to increase cannabis production by three times what it is now. They plan to hire 20 more people to work at the facility once the expansion is complete.
(Clinton, IA) -- One of the largest employers in Clinton is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Governor Kim Reynolds and other officials joined A-D-M leaders Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the company’s corn processing plant purchase from Nabisco. Plant Manager Eric Fasnacht says A-D-M has significantly expanded the plant in its four decades -- and it currently processes 350-thousand bushels of corn a day from local farmers and elevators. That works out to between 400 and 500 truckloads a day. There are around one thousand employees in the plant every day from A-D-M and local contractors.
(Davenport, IA) -- A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 16 young women who hope to become the next Miss Iowa. The contestants will be competing in categories including onstage interview, a Red-Carpet event, and talent. Another important element is what’s known as the Social Impact Pitch, what used to be called the platform. Vopatek says, “Basically, it's a cause that each candidate feels passionately about.” Also, there are 14 competitors in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest, and the teen winner will go on to the national contest in Dallas in August.