Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby boy has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven law. The D-H-S reports the baby was born April 23 -- and is the 48th child turned over under the law. A child who is 30 days old or younger can be turned over at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment. The Safe Haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in eastern Iowa who killed her newborn after delivering it at home. Safe Haven babies are placed with foster or adoptive families.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The new U-S Drought Monitor map shows 90 percent of Iowa is experiencing some type of dryness or drought. The Iowa D-N-R's Tim Hall says only one section of the state that has no water worries is in southeastern Iowa. Hall says the area of concern in northwest Iowa has grown a little bit. Hall says the weather data for June, July and August show there is a chance to turn things around if we get the average rainfall from here on out.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A 30-year-old Ottumwa woman has been released on bond after threatening to blow up the Wapello County Attorney’s Office. Siearre Smith is accused of making the threat May 25th. That’s the date she reportedly entered the lobby of the office and started yelling at the people working there. She has been charged with a felony charge – threat of incendiary or explosive device. Witnesses say Smith shouted, “This place needs blown up and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
(Pella, IA) -- Pella police have completed an investigation and decided to file no charges against the school van driver who left a three-year-old child behind. The incident happened in April. Alivea Cole is non-verbal and has a feeding tube. She wasn’t hurt, but she was inside the van by herself for more than two hours. Police determined no evidence of criminal intent existed, calling what happened an accident. The Pella School District says the driver is no longer employed there.