(Des Moines, IA) -- One Iowa lawmaker says a police reform bill has passed on a unanimous vote because a new generation of game-changers have been protesting. Thursday’s 98-to-nothing vote comes in response to police misconduct the nation saw when a bystander shot cell phone video of the killing of George Floyd. Ako Abdul-Samad (uh-KAY-oh – ab-DOOL – suh-MAHD) says they are “rectifying history.” House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl told the Black Lives Matter crowd, “We hear you.” The legislation forbids chokeholds and lets the Iowa Attorney General investigate deaths caused by police. The governor has said she will sign the measure when it reaches her desk.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A self-described protester has filed a federal lawsuit against an unnamed Des Moines police officer, Police Chief Dana Wingert and the City of Des Moines over the use of pepper spray. Essence Welch says she was protesting peacefully May 30th when an officer stepped out of a group of officers and, without warning, sprayed her in the face and body with pepper spray. Welch says she suffered severe pain and burning. Her suit alleges her constitutional rights were violated by that action.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Five animal rights activists are charged with trespassing and accused of burying dead piglets in the yard of Iowa Select Farms’ C-E-O Jeff Hansen. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:00 p-m in West Des Moines. The group live-streamed the incident on its Facebook page. Thirty-three-year-old Curtis Vollmar, 27-year-old Kyana Jones, 29-year-old Brianna Martelozzo, 27-year-old Anastasia Rogers and 28-year-old James Crom were arrested. Criminal mischief charges were added against three members of the group.
(Omaha, NE) -- Federal authorities are trying to track down an Iowa man wanted for multiple charges of child pornography. Thirty-five-year-old Brady Vandemark was last seen in Webster City May 3rd. Investigators with the F-B-I say he may be living in that same area. Vandemark was indicted for distribution of child pornography, receipt of child porn, and possession of child porn. A federal arrest warrant has been issued.