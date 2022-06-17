(Des Moines, IA) -- Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says she’s looking for a running mate with government experience. She says she’s always worked alongside government, “from the federal government all the way down to the municipal levels,” but always from the outside. Dejear says she wants someone with inside government experience to “balance” her so they can “work collectively as a team.” DeJear plans to reveal her choice for lieutenant governor at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention tomorrow (Saturday).
(Des Moines, IA) -- After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin (TAM-sin) Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45 percent increase in clients. But she says they felt a really large impact in May when “there was about a 68 percent increase.” The average SNAP benefit for individuals dropped from two dollars-65 per meal to a dollar-52. Webb says it’s straining all of their resources, but they’re “doing the best we can.”
(UNDATED) -- The recent heat wave is apparently keeping some Iowa blood donors from giving the gift of life. Danielle West, with LifeServe Blood Center, says while they normally have a three-to-five-day supply of all blood types on the shelves, the supply has dwindled to less than a one-day supply. There is a constant need for donations as blood products have a short shelf life and the blood supply needs to be continuously replenished. On average, West says someone needs blood every two seconds. LifeServe has upcoming blood drives in Ankeny, Pella, and Urbandale. Appointments are also available in Ames, Fort Dodge, Mason City and Marshalltown. More information can be found at LifeServe-blood-center-dot-org.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Individual Iowans and organizations that display the six pillars of good character are being honored at the annual Iowa Character Awards. Hilary Ortman, spokeswoman for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, says the goal is to develop ethical leaders throughout the world while strengthening lives and transforming communities. The six pillars are: Fairness, Caring, Citizenship, Trustworthiness, Respect and Responsibility. Ortman says the Iowa State University football team is this year’s winner of the Jim Hallihan Pursuing Victory with Honor Award. The awards ceremony is set for July 29th at the Prairie Meadows Conference Center in Altoona.