(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa man could face up to 20 years in prison for firing his gun into a car carrying several Black girls. One of those girls was hit in the leg. Twenty-six-year-old Michael McKinney of St. Charles has entered a guilty plea to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury. He will be sentenced in August. The prosecution dismissed four charges, including attempted murder. The victim was 15 years old. His plea agreement stopped the trial was scheduled to begin Monday.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Officials in Marshalltown say a house fire and explosion early Thursday morning interrupted sleep and forced the evacuation of two homes. The first reports of the fire came in at about 2:15 a-m. Just as emergency responders were arriving on the scene, the explosion spread the flames to a home next door. Authorities have confirmed that the occupants of both homes were able to get out without being hurt. No names have been released. The cause of the fire and explosion is being investigated.
(Orange City, IA) -- An error before his trial even got underway means a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man who was convicted of murder will get another trial. Gregg Winterfeld was found guilty of shooting another man to death last year. Now, a judge has ruled Winterfeld’s lawyers weren’t allowed enough challenges to strike the potential jurors they didn’t want on the panel. Lawyers get 10 strikes for a murder trial and six for all other felony trials. His defense lawyers were only allowed six. Winterfeld will be tried again for the murder of Grant Wilson.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A multi-million dollar mixed-use project is planning for an area just south of Des Moines’ East Village. Backers say that part of the city will be transformed by new housing, office buildings, and retail space. It will be called the Market District and it has an estimated price tag of 750-million dollars. Work will start quickly on infrastructure, like water and streets, with the first phase to be completed by the end of next year. Developers say they think businesses and people looking for a place to live will want to come to the prime location next to the river.