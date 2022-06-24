(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley voted “no” and Senator Joni Ernst voted “yes” on the bipartisan gun bill that passed the U-S Senate last (Thursday) night. Both of Iowa’s Republican senators issued written statements shortly after the bill passed on a 65-to-33 vote. Ernst says every American wants to keep our kids and our schools safe and provide folks access to mental health treatment, and she says this proposal helps do that without placing new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners. Grassley says he shares the concerns of Iowans disgusted with gun violence and much of the legislation is good, but he says the bill’s vague legal definitions mean there’s no guarantee courts will equally safeguard the due process rights of gun owners. The U-S House is expected to vote on the bill today (Friday).
(Ames, IA) -- An Iowa State University study finds there’s not enough evidence to show fertilizer companies are taking advantage of inflation to raise prices. The study was requested by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller earlier this year because of fertilizer price spikes. I-S-U ag economist Chad Hart, one of the study’s authors, says several factors caused fertilizer prices to rise, including supply chain problems, energy market fluctuations, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The I-S-U study predicts fertilizer prices will decline in the second half of this year but they won’t return to where they were in mid-2020 because farmer demand is high and supply chain problems still exist.
(UNDATED) -- Travel industry experts predict the upcoming Fourth of July holiday will be the busiest-ever for travel by car, truck, S-U-V, and van in Iowa and nationwide, despite record or near-record gasoline prices. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says the forecast predicts nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday, and 42 million will travel by motor vehicle. The average price for gas in Iowa is now four dollars-68 a gallon, down from the all-time record set last Wednesday of four-76. The national average is four-94. A year ago, gas in Iowa was averaging two-89 a gallon.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- An immersive art exhibit is bringing its global tour to southwest Iowa, showcasing the work of Dutch post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh (GO). The high-tech display features 300 of Van Gogh’s works projected on 50-thousand square feet of walls, floors and ceilings at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The works are projected in 3-D with more than four-trillion content pixels, for an incredibly detailed, high-resolution portrayal of Van Gogh’s work. Visitors are welcome to take photographs and selfies inside the exhibit, which is described as “Instagram-friendly.” Tickets are sold online only at Van-Gogh-Omaha-dot-com.