Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.