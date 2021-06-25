(Des Moines, IA) -- The former Iowan who pushed the Attorney General to investigate cases of priest abuse says the report just released is another positive step forward. Tim Lennon was living in Sioux City when he got involved in the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests or SNAP. Lennon says 20 years ago every victim of sexual abuse would come forward as an individual -- now they come forward as organizations, as a movement. He says the report and Iowa's recent change in the law that lifts the statute of limitations on child sex abuse charges are examples of the progress made.
(Charles City, IA) -- A Floyd County group known as the Coalition for Better County Government has filed a lawsuit seeking a special election to determine how the county elects its supervisors. The lawsuit come after the supervisors voted to reject a petition with more than 11-hundred signatures on it asking for the special election. The coalition's petition that the county be divided into three districts, with voters in that district voting only for the supervisor living in that district. Voters across the county now vote for all three supervisors.
(Ames, IA) -- Authorities in Story County say one of the 27 rail cars that went off the tracks in Ames was leaking propane Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the derailment reported at about 1:40 p-m. A portion of the immobilized train blocked streets at four locations for several hours. All were reopened by evening. A Union Pacific spokesperson said eight cars were derailed. The cause is under investigation. Just last month, 47 rail cars on a Union Pacific train derailed in Sibley. A hazmat team was called to the scene to deal with the leak.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Regents is expected to vote on a plan to increase tuition at all three public universities when Regents meet July 28th. The increases for in-state students would range from 115 dollars a year at the University of Northern Iowa to 280 dollars a year at the University of Iowa and Iowa State. Officials say the price increases are necessary after Iowa lawmakers declined to increase state funding during the legislative session.