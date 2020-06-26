(Waterloo, IA) -- The families of three Tyson workers who died of COVID-19 accused the Waterloo plant management of “incorrigible, willful and wanton disregard for worker safety.” They have filed suit in Black Hawk County Circuit Court. More than a thousand workers at that plant have tested positive for the coronavirus – many during an outbreak in April. At first, the company refused to close the plant, even though workers, elected officials and public health experts had urged it to do so. Tyson is accused of putting profits over the health of its workers.
(Grinnell, IA) -- Farm owner Allen Latcham says he milked cows in the barn that was burned to the ground near Grinnell Wednesday when he was six or seven years old. Latcham had to watch his property destroyed after 49-year-old tenant Dwaine Bauman set all of the buildings on fire. Witnesses say Bauman was covered in what they describe as war paint after stripping off his clothes. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office says he was upset about a proposed hog confinement lot planned for the area. Latcham says the house was 75 years old and the 100-year-old barn had antique cars stored inside.
(Dyersville, IA) -- Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer says she hopes to get a bill funding rural infrastructure passed in Washington soon. The Iowa Democrat visited rural Dubuque County Thursday. She is backing the INVEST In America Act. If it passes, Iowa would get four billion dollars in federal grant funding over four years. Finkenauer says rural communities are often forgotten when it comes to improving roads and bridges – and she says Iowa is one of the worst states in the country for that. She thinks it’s possible people may be relocating to rural communities soon because they are concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. She says the communities need to be getting ready.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Black Hawk County to help it deal with the aftermath of a severe storm last weekend. The proclamation means state resources can be used to help with the recovery. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides up to five thousand dollars for some low-income households. Grant money is available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Grant applications are available online at the Department of Human Services website for the next 45 days.