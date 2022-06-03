(Ames, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff’s Department reports a man shot and killed two women, then took his own life, in a parking lot outside the Ames Cornerstone Church. The names of the three have not been released. The Sheriff’s Department says they received several 9-1-1 calls just before Seven p-m Thursday about the shooting -- which happened in the parking lot of the church on the southeast side of Ames.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The raffle of an A-R-15-style rifle that had been scheduled this weekend at the Sioux City Bandits indoor football game has been indefinitely postponed. Brett Funke, the team’s marketing and sales director, says he’s not sure when the rifle raffle will be rescheduled, but now is not the time for it after A-R-15’s have been used at recent mass shootings in Buffalo, Texas, and Oklahoma. A Sioux City businessman had threatened to withdraw his sponsorship of the Bandits after comments the team’s owner made to the Sioux City Journal -- that complaints about the give-away were mainly from East Coast residents who drive electric cars and have an overblown obsession with a piece of metal. Funke admits that spurred a social media firestorm.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies -- as well as homes in the area. Leusink had over 16-hundred pills in his possession when he was arrested in the spring of 2020. Leusink, who pleaded guilty to eleven different charges, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first degree burglary, ten years for second degree burglary, and five years for felonious misconduct in office -- for a total of 40 years in prison. Eight other counts for burglary, theft, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs will be served concurrently.
(Burlington, IA) -- State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine -- an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older -- but still under the age of 21 -- who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.