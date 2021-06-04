(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is planning to conduct a socio-economic study of the gambling industry. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko (Oh-reel-koh) says it will look at socio-economic behavior -- specifically if gambling increases crime, bankruptcies, and a number of socio-economic factors. The study is required by law every eight years, but the I-R-G-C is also including an economic study. Ohorilko says with all the changes that have occurred since the last economic study, they want an update on the business side of things.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has printed one-million paper road maps this year for those who want something more than a screen. The full-color map measures 27-by-47 inches and includes 942 incorporated cities and a few hundred more unincorporated towns. D-O-T transportation planner, Mark Hansen, says there are several hundred changes with every printing, but only a few most people would spot -- like the renaming of Interstate 680, north of Council Bluffs. to I-880. The maps are available at drivers' license stations, rest areas, welcome centers, county treasurer’s offices, all six Iowa D-O-T district offices.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he and the G-O-P leaders of New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada are "wholeheartedly united" behind maintaining the same sequence for presidential caucuses and primaries in 2024 that was used in 2020. "I am unwavering," Kaufmann says. "Iowa is going to be first-in-the-nation and we are going to hold a Caucus." The Democratically-led Nevada legislature passed a bill on Monday that seeks to change that state's Caucus to a primary and schedule it as the opening event in the presidential nominating process. Kaufman calls it a powerplay led by former U-S Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The president of the Board of Regents says the state universities will resume regular operations this fall. Mike Richards says faculty and staff will return to the campuses beginning July 1st, 2021. He says students at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa will not be required to be vaccinated to return -- but it is highly recommended. Richards says each of the schools will make vaccines readily available for those who want to receive their shots.