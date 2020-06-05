(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says state officials are providing new guidelines so nursing homes may re-open to visitors. In early March, long-term care facilities were closed to visitors to reduce the risk that residents would contract COVID-19. Reynolds says this time of separation has been extremely difficult for residents of long-erm care facilities and their loved ones. The governor said she's heard stories of spouses that have been married for over 60 years who have rarely spent a day apart until these last three months, of sons and daughters who worry they’re missing precious time with an elderly parent. State Medical Director Caitlin Pedati says facilities will get advice from the state on how to handle easing some of the COVID-related restrictions. Doctor Pedati says facilities will be advised to consider virus activity in the area before making changes.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill for a constitutional amendment that would restore felon voting rights upon the completion their sentences. It would take effect only if voters pass the constitutional amendment. The measure requires full payment of victim restitution before felons can regain their voting rights. Those convicted of homicide, sexual offenses, child endangerment causing death and election misconduct would not have their voting rights automatically restored. They would have to apply to the governor individually. Iowa is the only state in the nation where all convicted felons lose their right to vote unless they apply to the governor for restoration.
(Urbandale, IA) -- Tuition will not be going up on Iowa's three state-supported universities this fall. The Board of Regents passed a fall semester freeze on tuition on Thursday. The vote came after the board heard from representatives of each school. University of Northern Iowa student body president Elle Boeding (el-EE Boh-ding) thanked the board for the freeze and asked them to consider extending it through the spring semester. She say the economic impacts of COVID-19 will extend far beyond the fall. Iowa State University student body president Morgan Fritz agrees the students will continue to face issues. She says state lawmakers should also act and make funding of the regent universities a priority when considering budget cuts through the remainder of their session.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is giving the green light to betting on E-sports through sports contests -- but not at the state's casinos. Draft-Kings spokesman Chris Cippola (Suh-pole-uh) asked the commission to approve E-sport wagering through his company's contests. The commissioners approved the request to allow sports betting on games involving E-sports. They were then asked by Iowa Gaming Association president Wes Ehrecke (Air-uh-key) to approve the same for casinos and their sports betting parlors. Assistant Attorney General Jeff Peterzalek (Peter-zay-lack) told commissioners that wagering on sports contests and actual sports are governed in separate sections of the law -- and the language doesn't allow for regular sports betting because they are a simulated game or contest.