(Undated) -- Regional air carrier SkyWest Airlines has announced they are planning to pull their commercial service out of three Iowa airports. SkyWest has provided the U-S Department of Transportation with a 90-day notice of intent to discontinue service to 29 communities served by the Essential Air Service program, including airports in Mason City, Fort Dodge and Sioux City. In its notice, SkyWest cites ongoing pilot staffing shortages as the reason for ending service. Last month the carrier announced they planned to reduce the number of weekly flights from Mason City to Chicago and from Fort Dodge to Chicago from 12 to 10 because of staffing issues. SkyWest had recently suspended one of its three daily flights from Sioux Gateway Airport to Denver, and Sioux City officials last month announced they were extending their service agreement with the air carrier.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who want to donate to Ukrainian relief efforts need to make sure those donations are actually going to help people in need and not to a crook. A-A-R-P-Iowa state director Brad Anderson says to be wary of how you’re being asked to donate -- if someone urges you to use a payment app, an online app, or even gift cards, “that’s an immediate red flag.” Another warning sign is if someone is pressuring you into contributing. Anderson also recommends NOT using debit cards to make donations, but credit cards -- because money spent with credit cards can be recovered in cases of fraud. Also, bogus charities often use names similar to existing charities to legitimize themselves, so double-check before you double-click.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa restaurants and bars were closed on St. Patrick's Day 2020 due to the pandemic and crowds were sparce a year ago. But celebrations are expected to ramp up this year, with parades set for tomorrow in Cedar Rapids, Dyersville, and Denison. Iowa State Trooper Kevin Krull is expecting to see lots of traveling and bigger crowds because people are more able to get out and about. Krull warns that with increased parade attendance comes the likelihood of more drunk drivers on the road, and he urges those who plan to consume alcohol to have a designated driver beforehand. Nationwide records show that in 2019, more than three out of five traffic fatalities during the St. Patrick’s Day period involved a drunk driver.
(Des Moines, IA) -- As gas prices surge, the Republican governors of Maryland, Virginia and Florida are supporting gas tax holidays. But Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican, says it’s unlikely the Iowa legislature would vote to temporarily suspend the STATE gas tax. Grassley says a temporary hiatus for the state gas tax would delay financing for projects to improve Iowa roads and bridges. He also says the situation with rising gas prices has nothing to do with any decision the Iowa legislature has or has not made. Iowa’s gas tax is around 30 cents a gallon.