(Sioux City, IA) -- Four people from Sioux City have been sentenced to federal prison terms ranging from nine-to-16 years for a wide-ranging conspiracy. Thirty-nine-year-old Raymond Nieman, 21-year-old Lesandro Jose Alvizo-Allison, 34-year-old Kelly Davis, and 25-year-old Erwin Scott are being held by U-S Marshals until they can be moved to a federal facility. Nieman was sentenced Thursday and the others were sentenced last year. The four admitted their roles in an illegal conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, a conspiracy to commit arson, and the possession, use, and discharge of a firearm while committing a drug trafficking crime.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has voted to ensure about 86-hundred police and firefighters who're part of a statewide pension and disability system are covered for work-related injuries that developed over time. Representative Bobby Kaufmann (COUGH-man) of Wilton says the bill also requires coverage for mental disorders. He says it is about equity and fairness for our cops and firefighters. About four-thousand full-time police officers and firefighters are covered by the so-called 4-1-1 system.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has voted to let dentists administer Covid vaccines and give the shots at their dental offices if they choose -- but there is some push back from the medical community on that last part. Dennis Tibben (TIHB-ehn) of the Iowa Medical Society says the staff in dentists' offices may not be properly trained to accurately and quickly record every shot that's been given into the required database. Sara Allen, a lobbyist for the Iowa Dental Association, which represents the state's dentists, says with such a short supply of vaccine doses, now is not the time to distribute doses to dentist's offices.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man will go to prison for 30 years after firing a pistol into a crowd, killing one person and wounding a second. Twenty-one-year-old Michael Lyke Junior was sentenced Wednesday. He had been charged with murder, attempted murder, and intimidation after opening fire from a car. Forty-one-year-old Marcello Caldwell was killed and Littleton Clark suffered a severe gunshot wound. Lyke’s trial was supposed to start next month, but his attorneys and prosecutors agreed on a plea deal this week.