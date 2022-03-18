(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst will lead a bipartisan delegation of nine of her colleagues on a trip to Poland and Germany this weekend. The senators issued a joint statement before leaving saying the visit “proves the U-S Senate stands united in its support for Ukraine.” The Iowa Republican says the group will have the opportunity to learn more about the U-S and NATO response through discussions with top military leaders. That will help them learn how Congress can support the Ukrainian people and NATO allies. Due to security concerns, no further details of the Congressional delegation’s visit will be released.
(Arlington, TX) -- An Iowa murder suspect has been taken into custody and is awaiting extradition from Texas. K-C-C-I , T-V reports Miguel Ibarguren was the subject of a multi-state manhunt. The search began after a national trucking company reported one of its drivers was missing after his rig was found abandoned in Cedar Rapids. The body of Aristide Garcia was found by a cleaning crew in a ditch in White County, Indiana. Authorities in that state found out that another man had been riding with Garcia and he was tracked down to Arlington, Texas. Ibarguren faces a murder charge in Iowa.
(Argyle, IA) -- A southeast Iowa couple has been charged with seven counts of animal neglect after dozens of dogs and hamsters were rescued from their home last month. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says the smell of urine was overpowering inside the Lee County home. Forty-two dogs and 40 hamsters were rescued three weeks ago. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says David and Gina Sams were told to clean up and organize their property last month. They were arrested after a welfare check this week.
(Clinton, IA) -- An eastern Iowa head-on collision has left four people dead. No names have been released. The Iowa State Patrol reports a car and a minivan were involved in the crash northwest of Lincoln just before 5:00 p-m Wednesday. K-C-R-G, T-V reports the driver of the car, the driver of the minivan, and two minivan passengers were killed. A third passenger in the minivan suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.