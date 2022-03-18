Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this morning changing to rain showers late. High 43F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.