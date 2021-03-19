(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill under consideration in the Iowa Senate calls for a big increase in the state income tax credit for volunteer firefighters, E-M-Ts, and reserve law enforcement. The tax credit for volunteers who serve as firefighters, emergency medical personnel, or reserve police officers would increase from 100 dollars to one thousand. Iowa Firefighters Association Cyndi Peterson says it's more about catching up than it is a big increase. Peterson says there's little -- if any -- type of reimbursement for the volunteers who respond to fires and medical emergencies in their communities, particularly in rural areas. By one estimate, up to 20-thousand Iowans are currently serving as volunteer firefighters.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A state panel meets today (Friday) to set official estimates of state tax revenue for the next 15 months. A good outlook could lead to the Iowa House taking up the Senate's plan to accelerate state income tax cuts. But House Speaker Pat Grassley says a 2018 law includes a benchmark that state tax collections grow by at least four percent before the tax cuts are triggered to kick in. Governor Kim Reynolds supports removing that tax revenue measurement, so a series of promised income tax cuts automatically take effect in 2023. Grassley says that will be considered.
(Des Moines, IA) -- If you are still working to get all your 2020 tax information together -- you now have more time. I-R-S spokesman Christopher Miller says the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will now be automatically extended from April 15th to May 17th. The tax deadline was moved last year from April to July because of the issues surrounding the pandemic. Miller says some of those same issues led to the second straight movement of deadline day. He says even with the new deadline the I-R-S is urging people to, first of all, electronic file, and then do it as soon as they can.
(Emmetsburg, IA) -- It's not on St. Patrick’s Day -- but the 61st celebration of the Irish is underway today (Friday) in Emmetsburg through Sunday. Stephanie Meehan (MEE-un) with the St. Patrick's Association of Emmetsburg says today's (Friday) schedule offers several options. The big day is tomorrow (Saturday), with a host of activities for leprechauns young and old including the parade. Meehan says COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at all activities.