(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has endorsed a temporary measure in response to landowner complaints about proposed carbon pipelines. Under the proposal, developers wouldn’t be able to apply for eminent domain authority to seize property for the carbon pipelines before February 1st of next year. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann (COUGH-man), of Wilton, says it’s about ensuring the negotiation process between the pipeline companies and landowners is fair. Representative Steven Hansen, a Democrat from Sioux City, says this doesn’t respond to landowners who have no desire to have the pipelines on their properties. The House attached the temporary moratorium to a far larger budget bill that now goes to the Senate for consideration.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine. The excess expired equipment came from the Iowa D-P-S, the police departments in Clear Lake, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, DeWitt, Manchester, Nevada, Norwalk, Urbandale, West Des Moines, West Liberty, Windsor Heights, Winterset -- and the Sheriff’s Departments in Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Dubuque, and Linn County. The state is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House is advancing parts of Governor Kim Reynolds’ education agenda, but her proposal to provide state scholarships for 10-thousand students attending private schools is not included. The bill would require high school seniors take a civics test, but passing it isn’t required for graduation. Parents would be able to go online to see what classroom materials teachers plan to use. Other proposals floating around the legislature would have required teachers to post lesson plans for the entire year before school starts.
(Ames, IA) -- The new map from the U-S Drought Monitor shows soil conditions in Iowa are improving, slightly, thanks to rain and snow in the past week. The broader picture for the Midwest is worsening, however, with drought conditions expanding over much of the Northern Plains. Meteorologist Dennis Todey (TODD-ee), director of the U-S-D-A’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says some crops in the region are already stressed, winter wheat in particular. He also says the worst of the drought is isolated in far west-central Iowa. The drought monitor map shows roughly 41 Iowa counties are in the category of “abnormally dry,” improving from 45 counties last week.