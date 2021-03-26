(Washington, DC) -- The U-S House of Representatives Committee on Administration will meet Monday to consider the challenge to the election results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. A recount showed Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks won by just six votes over Democrat Rita Hart. The Hart campaign alleges 22 ballots that should have been counted -- but weren't -- would have changed the final result. No decision is expected Monday. Republicans claimed Democrats are trying to steal the seat. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintains she’s just following the fair and legal process for reviewing a contested election. She says if she wanted to be unfair, she wouldn’t have seated the Republican from Iowa.
(Washington, DC) -- An Iowa man charged for his actions during the January 6th Capitol Hill riots has made a federal court appearance in Washington. Doug Jensen was at a status hearing Thursday. Jensen faces seven charges, including disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Federal prosecutors accused Jensen of possessing a knife during the riots. He remains in federal custody while waiting for his next hearing scheduled for May 6th.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police have arrested an Illinois man for causing a fatal crash on Interstate 380 earlier this month. Thirty-four-year-old Tyler Lee was out of bail for a murder charge at the time of the wreck. Lee was driving a pickup truck that slammed into an S-U-V the morning of March 7th. He was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Twenty-four-year-old S-U-V passenger David Phuong Nguyen was killed. The Illinois murder charge against Lee stems from a May 2017 shooting that left 38-year-old Christopher Peters dead.
(Cambridge, IA) -- A Des Moines driver faces multiple charges after leading the Iowa State Patrol on a stolen vehicle pursuit that troopers say topped 150 miles-an-hour. Things started in Ankeny when a trooper clocked a Maserati going 97 on Interstate 35. The driver refused to stop. He led officers from several law enforcement agencies on a chase lasting nearly two hours and passing through four counties. The pursuit ended when the Maserati was found hidden behind a building on a vacant farm near Cambridge in Story County. Driver John Burgoyne, 43, and a passenger were still inside the car. Burgoyne is accused of renting the vehicle and failing to return it. The passenger’s name hasn’t been released.