(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports in Iowa. The legislation just passed the Iowa Senate Wednesday. Reynolds had started advocating for the move last April. It goes into effect immediately. Athletes who were identified on their birth certificates as male must be kicked off sports teams today (Thursday). Opponents say the law is discriminatory and targets a group of people who already face isolation and bullying.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says any unused U-S military weapons and equipment originally intended for use in Afghanistan should be shipped to Ukraine. She says the equipment sitting in containers unused should go to those who need it the most. The Biden Administration Thursday asked Congress to approve 10 BILLION dollars more in emergency spending on humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine. Ernst says she's encouraged by the request but is still reviewing. The proposal is linked to additional pandemic-related spending.
(Davenport, IA) -- A coalition of Iowa cities along U-S Highway 30 has hired a consultant to study the economic impact of widening the highway to four lanes in congested areas. The U-S Highway 30 Coalition is hoping a study of traffic flow from DeWitt to the edge of Cedar Rapids and from Ogden to Carroll could convince state officials to add lanes in those areas. Andy Sokolovich (so-KO-lo-vitch), interim C-E-O of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation, says there's a lot of truck traffic between Clinton and Cedar Rapids and additional lanes makes sense. Communities in northern Iowa lobbied for years to make Highway 20 a four-lane expressway from Sioux City to Dubuque. The first four-lane stretch of Highway 20 was completed in 1958 and in 2018 -- 60 years later -- the project was done.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Business Council has released its Competitive Dashboard for 2022, perspectives from executives at Iowa's 22 largest companies on how the state is competing in the national marketplace. It shows economic growth remaining mostly steady but points out that the state’s population growth does not meet businesses’ needs for growth. Council chairman Tim Yaggi (YAY-ghee), president and C-E-O of Pella Corporation, applauds state lawmakers and the governor for the latest tax reforms, which he says should make Iowa a “much more attractive” place to potentially relocate businesses and attract new talent. On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill which will flatten Iowa’s personal income tax rate to three-point-nine percent by 2026.