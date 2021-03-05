(Saylorville, IA) -- A 20-year-old Saylor Township man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with animal neglect. Investigators with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa say Dwight Alan McNeal nearly let his dog starve to death. A-R-L officials say when the dog, Jax, arrived at their office a few days ago he was so emaciated you could see his ribs and spinal cord. The 10-month-old dog weighed only 27 pounds and was infected with worms and fleas. He gained four pounds in his first three days of being cared for by the A-R-L. McNeal is being held in the Polk County Jail. He could be sentenced to one-to-two years in jail if found guilty.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge police say a double-homicide suspect jumped on a car’s hood during an escape attempt. Investigators say 18-year-old Isiah C. Mosley held the driver of that vehicle at gunpoint and demanded they drive him out of the area. He jumped off and tried to run away, but was taken into custody. Mosley is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Webster County Magistrate Court today (Friday). He’s currently charged with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mosley is being investigated for possibly being involved in the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Jamael Cox and 47-year-old Tyrone Cunningham last June.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says safety and security are paramount while members are on the job in Washington, D-C. The Iowa Republican tweeted a message urging anyone considering taking part in a breach of the Capitol Building to not do so. Some conspiracy theorists had claimed Thursday, March 4th, would be the day former President Donald Trump took control of the White House again, despite his defeat last November. U-S presidents used to be inaugurated on March 4th. Members of Congress took the day off Thursday based on reports of a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an unidentified militia group. Hinson says similar threats must be taken seriously after January 6th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man has been charged with child endangerment after an incident Wednesday night. Des Moines police say 31-year-old Lewis Deshawn Butts used a child as a shield during the brief standoff in a home. Officers were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 11:00 p-m. Butts also had other active arrest warrants. Weapons were drawn as officers forced their way into the house, and that’s when they say Butts pulled the child in front of him. He was taken into custody after letting the child go.