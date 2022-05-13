(UNDATED) -- The latest drought map for Iowa shows much improvement. D-N-R hydrologist, Tim Hall, says there are fewer areas of severe drought -- with the worst conditions in Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties along the Missouri River in western Iowa. He says that’s about seven percent of the state, and most of the rest of the state is not rated at all. While things have improved, Hall wants to see more of the drought go away in the rest of May and into June, which are two of the wettest months.
(Oskaloosa, IA) -- An Oskaloosa husband and wife have been arrested on sexual assault charges. Oskaloosa Police say 41-year-old Dustin Flaherty and 40-year-old Sara Flaherty, who are husband and wife, were arrested at their home. Charges against Dustin include conspiracy to commit sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Sara faces those same charges, along with drug distribution to a person under the age of 18. No other details were released on what led to the charges.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A march throughout Sioux City Thursday sought to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous Women. The march’s organizers hope to strengthen their relationship with law enforcement to bring justice to lost loved ones. Josh Taylor’s aunt is one of the cases -- she was found murdered in Sioux City in 1983 and the case has never been solved. Taylor helped organize the march and says not enough people know about how widespread the issue is. Homicide is the third-leading cause of death among Native American women, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute.
(UNDATED) -- Midwest Honor Flights taking veterans to the U-S Capitol are ramping back up after the pandemic shut them down. Near normalcy resumes as the organization is scheduled to fill an aircraft and take off tomorrow (Saturday). Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek started the Midwest Honor Flight chapter in March of 2017, when he was still in college. He says the number of veterans wanting to go on a flight continues to grow, with a current waiting list of 850. Midwest Honor Flight has two flights this spring, and three scheduled this fall.