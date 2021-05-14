(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst has announced her support of a bill to end extra unemployment benefits that have been paid during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iowa Republican said Thursday she has heard too many concerns from businesses that can’t find employees to hire. A group of 10 senators has introduced the Get Americans Back to Work Act which would reduce the federal portion of unemployment benefits from 300-dollars to 150-dollars-a-week by the end of this month – and phase them out completely by June. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is among 11 governors that have announced their states will drop out of the extended benefits program.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A Sioux City man is accused of faking his own death, then trapping two people at his apartment and refusing to let them out. Twenty-year-old Zack Smith has been arrested on false imprisonment charges. Investigators say he sent an email to his former girlfriend pretending to be his father. The email said Smith had committed suicide and the victim should get her property from his apartment. Smith wasn’t dead and when the victim and another person showed up Tuesday night, he locked and chained the apartment door. Smith is free on bond after being booked into the Woodbury County Jail.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Activists are calling on Iowa leaders to improve the living conditions in the state’s prisons. The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement and the Central Iowa Democratic Socialists of America say some conditions have worsened after two prison staff members were killed in March at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Jade Suganuma (SOO gah NOO muh) of Central Iowa D-S-A says lockdowns and loss of privileges are stressing the inmates at that facility. The attack is still under investigation. State officials indicate changes will be made when those reviews are complete.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge has dismissed charges against a Black Lives Matter activist accused of leaking a police document to a news reporter. The judge determined protester Viet Tran didn’t break the law. Tran had been charged with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data – a felony that could have meant five years in prison. The law was originally passed to keep law enforcement officials from releasing sensitive information. It has only been used a few times and never against civilians.