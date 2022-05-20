(Chariton, IA) -- Portions of Red Haw State Park will reopen today (Friday), more than two months after a deadly tornado swept through Lucas County and the Chariton area, destroying much of the park’s infrastructure and foliage. Park manager Bonnie Friend says the March Fifth twister killed a man who was camping at the park. She also says they lost about “75 percent of the campground,” “all five docks, three shelters and the storage building.” Parts of the park that will be opening this morning include day use areas, the beach for swimming, and one boat ramp. A GoFundMe page is raising money to help with clean-up, repair, and reforestation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The State Agriculture Department has lifted bird flu restrictions for three commercial poultry sites in Franklin, Hamilton, and Humboldt counties. The Iowa Turkey Federation’s Gretta Irwin calls it the start of a recovery, saying “the farms have completed their sampling and the infected premises no longer have the virus on the farms.” Bird flu restrictions had kept poultry and poultry products from being moved in or out of a farm with an outbreak of avian flu. Farmers at those sites will now be able to bring turkeys and chickens back to their barns and get back to production.
(Des Moines, IA) -- It appears Iowa legislators will return to the Capitol next week to make final decisions on the state budget. The Senate’s budget committee met in public and in private for seven hours Wednesday to pass ten budget bills. Republican Senator Tom Costello of Imogene is leading negotiations with House Republicans on the bill that will provide funding for the state’s human services and public health agencies. Senator Amanda Ragan of Mason City says she and her fellow Democrats are in the dark when it comes to details in the health and human services budget and want the chance to examine it before voting. Governor Reynolds and G-O-P leaders say details of the entire eight-point-two-BILLION-dollar state budget should be hammered out soon.
(Ames, IA) -- A study done in part through Iowa State University shows a program aimed at Hispanic families with Mexican roots is linked to an increase in healthy food consumption. The culturally sensitive program is called Abriendo Caminos, or “Opening Roads.” I-S-U professor and study co-author Kimberly Greder believes one reason the program worked is because researchers tailored it to suit the communities where participants live. Greder says Hispanic children have disproportionately high rates of obesity nationally and hopes to expand the program further across Iowa. Half the families in the study were placed on the six-week program, and a control group received handouts about nutrition and physical activity in Spanish.