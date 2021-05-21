(Onawa, IA) -- A western Iowa jury has found a teenager guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another teen. Sixteen-year-old Joseph Hopkins was killed in Mapleton in late January last year. The Monona County jury took less than three hours of deliberations to find 18-year-old Jay Neubaum guilty. When he is sentenced next month Neubaum will face up to 50 years in prison. During his closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney General Marty Platz told jurors the shooting wasn’t an accident. Defense attorney Laury Lau maintained only bits and pieces of the truth were actually presented. Neubaum faces sexual assault charges in a separate trial.
(Davenport, IA) -- A survey taken in Davenport shows residents and people who work in the city want a moderate level of flood protection, but no permanent flood wall. Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says the nearly 500 people who responded to the most recent Mississippi River flood survey want the city to improve its storm sewer system. The business community agrees that any flood protection should be fair to the companies located along Davenport’s nine miles of riverfront. More feedback from the public is going to be requested in July. It will be the third survey taken on this topic.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- When a former Four Oaks youth counselor found out her plea deal wasn’t going to be honored, she was allowed to withdraw her guilty plea. Twenty-nine-year-old Danielle Hook was about to be sentenced Tuesday when she learned the judge wasn’t going to agree to suspended sentences for her sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy. District Judge Chad Kepros said Wednesday Hook wasn’t eligible for suspended sentences because she was a mandatory reporter of child abuse and her victim was younger than 18. Instead of suspended sentences, she was looking at serving up to 15 years in prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An administrative law judge says the Des Moines superintendent of schools violated his ethical duty by keeping students out of school last fall. Judge David Lindgren didn’t determine any punishment for Superintendent Tom Ahart during Thursday’s hearing. Assistant Attorney General Jesse Ramirez told the judge he doesn’t believe Ahart’s license should be revoked, but he should be sanctioned. Ahart’s attorney argued there should be no punishment at all because his client was just carrying out the instructions from the Des Moines school board.