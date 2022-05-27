(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced 20 million dollars in federal funding will be used to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa. Information from her office says the new "Nonprofit Innovation Fund" will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply with shovel-ready projects that expand the number of services provided to Iowans and/or projects that increase the number of Iowans served by the nonprofit. Applications will be accepted starting June 27th at iowagrants.gov.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former State Auditor Richard Johnson died Thursday at the age of 87. Johnson, a Republican, served 25 years as State Auditor before his retirement in January of 2003. Johnson began working in state government in 1968 and served as the finance director of what was then called the Iowa Highway Commission. Governor Robert Ray appointed Johnson to the office in early 1979 when the previous auditor died, and Johnson won reelection as state auditor six times. In the 1990s, Johnson joined State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald, a Democrat, in pushing for state government to use accounting standards that more clearly showed both revenue and expenses.
(Winterset, IA) -- The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is celebrating this weekend what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. John Wayne Birthplace and Museum manager Liz Hansen says a dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning after the facility doubled in size with an expansion. Hansen is expecting large crowds in little Winterset, after the event was postponed for two years by the pandemic. Born in Winterset in 1907 as Marion Morrison, Wayne became a popular icon through his starring roles, especially in westerns and war movies.
(Davenport, IA) -- Boaters on the eastern side of Iowa this holiday weekend will see high water -- while those on the western side will find low water levels. D-N-R fisheries biologist Bryan Hayes says it's exceptionally dry and the water levels are very low -- especially on the oxbow lakes along the Missouri River corridor. Hayes says access at the boat ramps to these water bodies will be impacted and there will be hazards for boating. To the east -- the National Weather Service forecasters say the Mississippi River is rising quickly and currents are strong. That waterway is expected to crest at Davenport on Sunday at around 13-and-a-half feet, that's about 18 inches shy of the initial flood stage.