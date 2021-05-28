(Davenport, IA) -- The jury in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial will resume deliberations this (Friday) morning in Davenport. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death. The trial ended at 12:45 Thursday and jurors began deliberations after having lunch, and then wrapped up for the day just before 5 p-m. Bahena claimed two masked men forced him to participate in the crime and it was one of them who stabbed the college student to death. The prosecutor in his closing remarks said Bahena made the story up and all the evidence points towards his guild. The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations at 8:30 a-m today (Friday).
(Undated) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports the first case of West Nile virus this year has been confirmed in the state. The victim is an adult age 61 to 80 years old from Montgomery County. The West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes. The I-D-P-H says the best way to prevent West Nile is to wear mosquito repellant or avoid the times of day when they are active. The disease can be fatal in some cases.
(Clive, IA) -- The Powerball and Lucky for Life games are adding more drawings later this year. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says Powerball is going to add a Monday drawing along with the Wednesday and Saturday drawings. The Lucky For Life game will move from two drawings to a drawing every night. She says players are looking for bigger, faster-growing jackpots and the changes will give them that in Powerball. The Lucky for Life game will start daily drawings on July 19th. The change in Powerball will begin with the first Monday drawing on August 23rd.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is joining her counterparts in Montana, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and the Dakotas in calling for a public update on any federal investigation of the meatpacking industry. Reynolds and the five other governors sent a letter to U-S Attorney General Merrick Garland. The group says decades of consolidation have led to anti-competitive behavior from the four major meatpackers that threatens the existence of independent cattle producers.