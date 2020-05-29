(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has launched a program to help pork producers deal with hogs they can't take to market after coronavirus caused production slowdowns. Ag Secretary Mike Naig (Like egg) says it's something no producer wants to deal with. The state is offering producers 40 dollars for each animal to help cover some of the disposal costs for market-ready hogs. Naig says it won't cover all costs, but it is a part of the cost that they'll incur to euthanize and dispose of animals. He says they are still hoping for federal help to cover the loss of revenue from the hogs. Iowa State University estimates that by mid-May there were approximately 600-thousand pigs in Iowa that were unable to go to the packing plants.
(Des Moines, IA) -- More Iowans are buying food directly from farmers during the pandemic, with Facebook groups and other social media connecting producers and customers. Jenna Anthofer (ANT-hoe-ver) of Breda started the group I-A Farm 2 Table on Facebook May 10th and now has more than two-thousand people signed on from Iowa and neighboring states. She says the group is strictly for direct-to-consumer sales of farm products and is her reaction to the challenges COVID-19 has thrown at farmers. While she says many people are newly-interested in buying meat directly from farmers, not everybody feels confident buying a whole pig and then having to process it themselves. She has tried to help people find videos that show how to break down a hog.
(St. Charles, IA) -- The Hinterland Music Festival has been canceled for this year. The sixth annual festival was to be held in St. Charles beginning July 31st. But organizers say too much uncertainty with the COVID-19 outbreak remained to produce a festival that would be up to their standards. Organizers vow to come back "bigger and better than ever" next year with almost all of this year’s lineup. All tickets already purchased for this year will be valid for 2021 -- but you may request a refund through July 17th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has rejected for a third time a company’s request to export millions of gallons of water from the Jordan aquifer. Pattison Sand wants to send the water to drought-stricken western states. The D-N-R has told the company it failed to provide enough information to determine whether that would be a “beneficial use” of Iowa’s water, as required by law. Pattison mines silica sand outside Clayton for use in oil and gas fracking. It wants to drill a well to pump almost 450 million gallons of water each year, then sell that water to an Oregon company.