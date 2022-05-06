(Cedar Rapids, WI) -- A 22-year-old Waterloo man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for the illegal possession of a firearm. Davon Terrell Biddle led authorities on a high-speed pursuit last year before he was finally taken into custody. He pleaded guilty in November. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle Biddle was driving but he refused to stop. When he did, he and a passenger got out and took off on foot. While running his pursuers say he threw a pistol away. D-N-A on the firearm was linked to Biddle.
(Washington, DC) -- A 38-year-old Iowa man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the riot at the U-S Capitol last year. Kyle Young of Redfield was accused of being part of the group that attacked D-C Metro Officer Michael Fanone on the Capitol steps. Fanone suffered a heart attack after being shocked multiple times with his own taser. He identified Young as one of his attackers who threatened to kill him with his own service weapon.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she won’t propose any new abortion restrictions until after the U-S Supreme Court issues its ruling. She backed a 2018 abortion law that was ruled unconstitutional by the Iowa Supreme Court. Since then, the Republican governor has appointed a majority of the justices on the court. Reynolds says she doesn’t plan to ask lawmakers to pass any abortion-related measures in the closing weeks of the 2022 legislative session.
(Cape Canaveral, FL) -- A 44-year-old Iowan has returned to earth from the International Space Station. Splashdown off the coast of Florida was just before midnight last night. Colonel Raja Chari joined three of his fellow astronauts on yesterday’s flight home. They spent six months completing their mission on the space station. Space-X ferried them home on the nearly 24-hour flight.