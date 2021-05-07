(Davenport, IA) -- The Scott County Attorney has ruled the fatal shooting by a Bettendorf police officer in February was legally justified. Officer Zachary Gish (hard G) shot 49-year-old Brian Scott after police were called to a domestic dispute between Scott and his ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend got out of a car Scott was in and told police he threatened to kill her and had a gun. First Assistant County Attorney Amy DeVine says police video shows Scott fired a gun at officers first and was killed when Gish returned fire.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill to create a new crime for driving at an excessive speed and causing someone else's death is on the way to the governor after the Iowa House and Senate unanimously approved it. The bill makes speeding 25 miles-an-hour or more over the limit and causing death a felony. The Iowa Sheriffs and Deputies Association supported the move -- saying it's difficult to appropriately charge a speeding driver involved in a fatal accident if prosecutors cannot prove the driver was intoxicated or intentionally targeting someone.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says more time is needed to analyze the consequences of ending county oversight of the mental health system and turning that over to the state. Grassley says the stalemate between House and Senate Republicans on tax policy is the way the legislative process should work. He says it is not good government to be in lockstep with everything. Democrats on a House committee have given initial support to the House G-O-P's stand against the state take-over of the mental health system. House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard of Charles City says the concern is about follow-through after the burden is shifted.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has sent a bill to the governor that would ban certain topics from government diversity training and school lessons. The bill had referred to a list of “divisive concepts” that would be off-limits. That language was changed to “specifically defined concepts,” but it still bans teaching that the state and country are fundamentally or systemically racist. The bill was also amended to say it does not prohibit teaching about slavery, sexism, segregation, and racial discrimination. Republican Representative Steven Holt of Denison says “We don’t need to have to be racist and scapegoat entire groups of people in order to teach against racism.”