(Des Moines) -- The final batch of votes from two counties are in and Rob Sand appears to have narrowly won re-election as state auditor. About two-thousand votes from Warren County and around 800 votes from Des Moines County were added to the statewide tally on Thursday afternoon. Those unofficial results show Sand ahead of Republican challenger Todd Halbur by 2,614 votes. Halbur will ask for a recount. Under state law, Halbur could ask for recounts in all 99 counties or ask for recounts in specific counties. Because Halbur's vote tally is currently less than one percent behind Sand's, all recounts would be paid for by taxpayers.
(Des Moines) -- Republican Amy Sinclair of Allerton will be president of the Iowa Senate when the state legislature convenes in January. The 34 Republicans who'll be serving in the Iowa Senate next year met yesterday (Thursday) and elected Sinclair to replace current Senate President Jake Chapman of Adel. Chapman lost his race for reelection this week. Republicans who'll be serving in the Iowa HOUSE have met, too, and are keeping Pat Grassley in the role of House Speaker. Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley was also reelected by his colleagues to serve as House Majority Leader.
(Iowa City) -- The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock says he was curious how things would turn out -- but a study by the emergency department showed a 40 percent decrease in hospital admissions on game days since the sale of alcohol started. He says there appears to be less drinking in the parking lots before the game because fans can get alcohol in the stadium, and that's led to fewer people coming through the gates that are heavily intoxicated. Alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium were first allowed in the 2021 season. A U-I report shows net sales at Kinnick Stadium were two-point-four million dollars in the first year.
(Des Moines) -- A new biography by an Iowa author details the long life of a woman who was just eight when the Nazis invaded her home country of Poland and she endured two concentration camps before being placed on the famed Schindler's List. Celina Karp Biniaz didn't talk about her Holocaust experience until the movie directed by Steven Spielberg came out in 1993. Biniaz says, "Oskar Schindler gave me my life, but Steven Spielberg gave me my voice.” Author Bill Friedricks, a history professor emeritus at Simpson College, says Biniaz spent part of her teen years in Des Moines and Grinnell. During his interviews for the book, "Saved By Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz," Friedricks says it was hard to keep his emotions in check while listening to stories of slave labor camps, and later, her time at Auschwitz, where she lived in constant fear, witnessing unspeakable horrors. Now, he says she emphasizes forgiveness, resilience, and letting go of hatred.