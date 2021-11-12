(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Absentee voting begins today (Friday) in the runoff election for Cedar Rapids’ mayor’s race. Former television reporter Tiffany O’Donnell and businesswoman and attorney Amara Andrews are facing off. Incumbent Mayor Brad Hart fell short of the votes needed to make it to the runoff and he has endorsed O’Donnell. Residents must get their absentee ballot request forms to the Linn County Auditor’s Office by Monday at 5:00 p-m. In-person voting also begins on Monday. Election Day for the race is November 30th.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A former member of the city council in Sioux City has been ordered to pay a four million dollar fine for committing what a federal prosecutor calls "environmental crimes." Forty-seven-year-old Aaron Rochester of Sioux City ran businesses that promised to recycle electronic components. In 2018, the State of Iowa filed a lawsuit against Rochester, accusing him of illegally storing 12 million pounds of hazardous waste in Sioux City and another four-and-a-half million pounds of waste at sites in Nebraska. It was mainly the leaded glass from televisions and computer monitors, according to court records. A Special Agent for the E-P-A says Rochester's disregard for the laws governing how to properly handle hazardous waste posed a significant risk to nearby communities. In March of this year, Rochester pleaded guilty in federal court.
(South Sioux City, NE) -- One of the ceremonies on Veterans Day honored Iowa military hero George "Bud" Day of Sioux City, and his wife Doris. The event was a ribbon-cutting at the Interpretive Center at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City. Brigadier General Day received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service after being shot down over Vietnam and put in a prison camp. He was tortured, escaped, and was caught and tortured again. His daughter Sandra wore his flight jacket to the ceremony and says she didn't realize for a time what her dad had gone through. "Probably my biggest revelation was when I actually sat down and read his book. Then it really hit home about what he went through and how bad it was," she says.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Man convicted of rigging lottery computers wants his sentence reversed and a new trial. Eddie Tipton is serving 25 years in the Clarinda Correctional Facility. He’s suing the state of Iowa. A hearing is set for next Monday where the idea of setting a new trial date will be considered. Tipton worked for an Iowa organization that provided random number drawing computers to several states. He was convicted of installing a code on those computers that let him predict the winning numbers. Tipton says he is innocent and was placed under duress to obtain his guilty plea.