(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s governor is urging people to practice personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Governor Kim Reynolds says significant community spread is being seen in both metro and rural Iowa communities. Reynolds says everybody can help stop the spread. She has set aside about a half-million dollars for a public awareness campaign starting this week. The money has been taken from federal CARES Act funds. Reynolds says the state will buy more coronavirus sample collection kits because Iowans are finding it hard to get tested while demand for testing grows rapidly.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man will be sentenced next month for killing his mother last winter. A Polk County jury convicted Christopher William Thompson on first-degree murder charges last week. Paula Thompson was killed March 13th and her son turned himself in five days later. Investigators say he told them he killed her by hitting her in the head multiple times with a crowbar. He said he then killed his mother’s cat and threw it in a trash can. Thompson pleaded guilty to an animal abuse charge before he went to trial for murder.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State officials report that Iowa unemployment claims are growing again. Iowa Workforce Development reports almost 56-hundred jobless claims were filed for the week beginning November 1st – and that’s an increase of 21 percent from the previous week. Losses were the greatest in manufacturing where more than a thousand claims were filed. Other areas particularly hard hit were people who are self-employed or independent contractors, construction workers, and health care or social assistance workers.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police report a 93-year-old woman was assaulted and tied up during a home invasion Wednesday morning. The victim says she was attacked by the invaders at about 9:30 a-m. The woman was able to escape by lowering herself through a laundry chute that led to the basement of her home. Her name hasn’t been released. She suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital at this time. Police are hoping somebody will come forward with information that helps them find out who was involved in the home invasion.