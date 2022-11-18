(Cedar Rapids) -- Two people died in a house fire afternoon in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched just after noon after a 9-1-1 caller reported smoke coming from the windows of a home. The fire department says 72-year-old Charles Osterkamp and 70-year-old and Sheri Osterkamp were found dead in the basement of the single story home. The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has been elected chair of the Republican Governors Association. She has been vice chair of the group for the past two years. There are three governor races in 2023. Reynolds, as chair of the Republican Governors Association, is now a leading fundraiser and organizer of efforts to support Republican candidates running for governor of Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi. Reynolds says Republican governors and candidates must show voters an alternative to the chaos and dysfunction in the federal government.
(Statewide) -- The latest data indicates about 25 percent of Iowans have gotten a flu shot. During the flu season three years ago, 40 percent of Iowans got a flu shot. Doctor Robert Kruse, the state medical director, says cases of influenza and the respiratory illness known as R-S-V are increasing in Iowa as people spend more time indoors. According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, just under 60 percent of Iowa residents are fully vaccinated against COVID. With holiday gatherings ahead, the agency is urging Iowans to get the flu shot AND ensure they're up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.
(Statewide) -- The leader of the state's largest cycling organization is calling for stricter laws on the use of cell phones by motorists. Iowa Bicycle Coalition executive director, Mark Wyatt, says they've gotten bipartisan, committee-level support of get-tough laws in the past two legislative sessions, but haven't been able to get a measure to a floor vote in either chamber. The group wants to see a requirement that your phone has to be in hands-free or voice-activated mode while you're operating a motor vehicle. The death of a Charles City woman last spring, and many others, prompted the launch of a campaign called Drive Safe Iowa. It's an online petition drive to collect names of supporters demanding an update to Iowa’s distracted driving laws.