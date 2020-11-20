(Des Moines, IA) -- A central Iowa drug roundup has resulted in the arrest of more than two dozen suspects. Federal authorities say search warrants were executed on 45 properties Wednesday. The joint federal and state investigation looked into the trafficking of firearms and drugs like meth, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. Agents say they seized 37 firearms, three pounds of cocaine, additional drugs and about 50-thousand dollars in cash. The roundup also snared a suspect in an October shooting in Des Moines – 30-year-old Jerron Tandre Johnson. He faces a charge of attempted murder. Des Moines community activist Indira Sheumaker called the action involving about 500 law enforcement officers “essentially a terror play.”
(Mason City, IA) -- The Iowa D-C-I is investigating the death of an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Officers at the facility in Mason City say they began seeing an inmate having a medical issue early Wednesday morning. They began life-saving measures before emergency responders arrived and took over. The inmate was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save him. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the body.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A student at Ottumwa High School has been arrested for bringing a gun to school Thursday. The district says the suspect showed the weapon to two other students while sitting outside the high school building, then he left. Students immediately notified school officials and school resource officers worked with Ottumwa police to take the student into custody. His name hasn’t been released. District officials say no threats were made to staff members or other students. The weapon was never inside the school building and it is currently being held by police. The student faces a charge of possession of a weapon.
(Urbandale, IA) -- A new hockey arena is going to be built inside the former Younkers store at Merle Hay Mall. The 35-hundred-seat facility will be able to host hockey tournaments and other events. It will also serve as the home ice for the Des Moines Buccaneers. Officials say some of the details of the plan are still being worked out, but the Bucs should be able to skate their home games there in the 2022 season. The project includes the construction of a 150-room hotel near the location in Urbandale.