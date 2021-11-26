(Algona, IA) -- Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating after an Algona police officer fired at an alleged suspect early Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a disturbance at a Super 8 motel and one officer discharged his firearm. The suspect then led patrol cars on a high-speed chase before losing control of his vehicle. No officers were hurt in the incident. The one who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave. No word yet on charges against the suspect.
(Manchester, MO) -- A Minnesota man with Alzheimer's missing since Wednesday from an I-35 rest area in Ankeny was located safe on Thanksgiving Day near Saint Louis. Authorities say 81-year-old Mitchell Riley was driving a U-Haul truck from Minnesota to Missouri with his wife following in their vehicle. Investigators say Riley couldn't find his wife while at the rest area, she saw him leaving in the truck and checked several exits in Polk County before notifying law enforcement. Deputies say Riley is in good health and officers are working to reunite him with his family.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s governor says her staff is getting the documentation together to justify spending 450-thousand dollars of federal COVID relief funding on salaries last spring. Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand released a report last week accusing the Republican governor of using the federal funds improperly. Governor Kim Reynolds counters by saying it was an allowable expense and the documentation will prove that. She says her office was making sure Iowa had all the ventilators, supplies, and tests needed last spring – and that took all of their time.