(Des Moines, IA) -- The state COVID-19 numbers show 41 more people have died and there have been an additional 33-hundred- 31 confirmed cases. Those numbers were updated at 10 a-m Thursday. Deaths are added to the total after they have been confirmed to be caused by COVID -- and that process means some deaths reported in the latest number may have happened weeks ago. The total deaths reported as of Thursday were 23-hundred-12. More than one million people have been tested and 124-thousand-522 people who have tested positive have recovered.
(Dubuque, IA) -- A Dubuque man who admitted to selling drugs out of his home near Loras College will spend more than four years in prison. Forty-year-old Virgil Hubbard pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute near a protected location. He admitted during his plea hearing to possessing at least five grams of pure ice methamphetamine with intent to distribute or sell it. Hubbard has also been convicted of distributing heroin within 1,000 feet of an Iowa park.
(Undated) Pheasant hunting has long been a Thanksgiving weekend tradition -- and Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz (Bowg-en-shutts), says that doesn't have to change despite the COVID pandemic. He says the recommendation is for hunters to still meet up in a field -- but arrive in separate vehicles. He says you need to keep your spacing while hunting and you should be okay. Bogenschutz says. He says the time before and after the hunt is when you need to be sure you are taking COVID precautions and not congregates around the vehicles. Bogenschutz says hunting is one of those activities t]hat most people can still participate in.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Hawkeye fans have some football today (Friday) to go along with their turkey leftovers. Iowa faces Nebraska in the Black Friday game tradition that started back in 2011 and was set to go away until the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in schedules. Iowa enters the game in Iowa City with a three-game win streak after losing their first two in the revamped schedule. The Cornhuskers come in at 1-3 and have lost the last five games to the Hawkeyes. Kick-off is at noon.