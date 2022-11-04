(Sioux City) -- Former President Donald Trump has used an appearance in Sioux City to tout two Iowa Republicans who are seeking reelection this year -- and to hint that HE will run again for president in 2024. During remarks outdoors to a crowd gathered at the Sioux City airport, Trump said he will -- in his words -- "very, very, very probably" run again. Trump called Senator Chuck Grassley courageous and Kim Reynolds a great governor and, while both are favored to win on Tuesday, Trump said he hosted the rally because he didn't want to take any chances. Mike Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley, rallied with a crowd in Des Moines last night and suggested Trump and Grassley no longer appeal to a winning majority of Iowa voters.
(Carroll) -- The U-S Department of Agriculture is sending a 15 million dollar grant to the Carroll-based Region 12 Council of Governments for its program to increase the capacity of the meat and poultry markets. Region Executive Director Rick Hunsaker says the pandemic showed how big plants impacted the entire supply chain. He says having more people making products and more places making them can make the market more resilient. He says more producers also means is increased competition and more markets for producers. Hunsaker says they are training and it could be after the start of the new year before they are ready to begin accepting applications.
(Iowa City) -- At the height of the pandemic, many Iowa drug stores cut hours or closed a few days a week due to staff shortages, and pharmacists and pharm techs remain in very high demand. Liz Davis, director of admissions at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, says the U-I program graduates about one-hundred new pharmacists every year, that's still not enough to meet demand from drug stores and hospitals statewide. Davis says the U-I's Assured Admission Program is designed to create a direct path for high school seniors to start a pharmacy education, guaranteeing them a spot if they meet the prerequisites. The U-I and Drake University in Des Moines offer the state's only pharmacy programs.
(Statewide) -- The approaching holiday season can be the hardest time of the year for many of the 73-thousand Iowans who are caring for a loved one with dementia. Megan Benzing, program manager for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, says they offer a wide array of resources, programs and support groups just for caregivers. The starting point is the website alz-dot-org-backslash-iowa, and all of the resources are free. There's also a 24-7 helpline available at 800-272-3900. The cost of putting a loved one in a "memory care" facility can be several thousand dollars a month, so financial constraints can quickly become an issue for someone with dementia -- and their family -- making caregiving the best option. The life expectancy after diagnosis often ranges from four to eight years, but Benzing says it can be up to 20 years, based on conditions.