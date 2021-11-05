(Fairfield, IA) -- Two 16-year-old suspects have been charged with the death of a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher. Authorities in Jefferson County say the body of Nohema Graber was found under a tarp at Chautauqua Park. Graber had been reported missing Wednesday. Investigators say she was suffering from a head injury and the suspects had items with blood on them. Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale face a charge of first-degree homicide. They are being charged as adults. Friday classes were called off at the school.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has vacated a 62-year prison sentence in a home invasion case from 2018. Luis Cruz was 16 years old when the crime was committed. He and two others were charged with breaking into an 82-year-old woman’s home in Kelley, Iowa, and beating her so badly she suffered a brain bleed. In its Wednesday decision, the appeals court concluded a Story County District Court abused its discretion when sentencing Cruz. He will be re-sentenced by a different judge.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the state’s new congressional and legislative boundaries into law. They will be Iowa’s new political lines for the next 10 years. Iowa lawmakers accepted the second version of the redistricting map last week. Both the Iowa Senate and House gave the plan near-unanimous approval. It was drawn by members of the Legislative Services Agency.
(Atlantic, IA) -- A mistrial has been declared in the murder case against a childcare operator in Cass County. The defense attorney for Alison Dorsey says he expects prosecutors to seek a second trial. Dorsey still faces charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder. The baby boy who died two years ago was one of 11 children she was caring for on the morning he quit breathing. Dorsey testified that 11-week-old Luka Hodges started gasping for air about three hours after his father had dropped him off. Shaken Baby Syndrome was initially identified as the cause of death, but the autopsy report was inconclusive.