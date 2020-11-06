(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s governor has set aside one million dollars for those who can’t pay their rent after the August derecho. Governor Kim Reynolds says her office is working with communities trying to bounce back from the devastating storm. Direct assistance from the federal HOME program is being distributed. Anawin Housing, the City of Cedar Rapids, and the Eastern Iowa Housing Corporation are each getting 364-thousand dollars to help people forced to rent after their homes were damaged by the derecho’s strong winds.
(Altoona, IA) -- Altoona Police say an elementary school was placed on lockdown for nearly three hours Thursday afternoon while officers responded to a “domestic situation.” Police asked the Southeast Polk Community School District to place Clay Elementary on lockdown and requested that buses at Spring Creek Junior High and High School be held. Officers say the standoff was caused by a person with a “mental health issue.” The situation was resolved peacefully with no injuries. The name of the person involved hasn't been released.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A mother in southeast Iowa has been convicted in her five-year-old daughter’s death, but on a lesser charge. Kelsie Thomas was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but not murder. The ruling was handed down Thursday in Wapello County Court. It was the second trial for Thomas after the first one ended with a hung jury. Cloe Chandler was found dead at the family’s home in July 2018. Thomas originally told investigators her daughter had accidentally hanged herself while playing with a pair of pajamas. She later confessed to killing the child.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa State Cyclones are going to limit crowds at basketball games at the Hilton Coliseum this season to less than 10-percent of the facility’s capacity. School officials say the decision was made because the country is still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating will be limited to one-thousand-373 fans for both men’s and women’s games. The Coliseum has a seating capacity of 14-thousand-384. There will be COVID-19 mitigation rules enforced, including the requirement to wear face coverings.