(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans have picked up a seat in the Iowa House after Jon Dunwell’s victory in a Tuesday special election. Dunwell defeated Democrat Steve Mullan by taking 60 percent of the vote. House District 29 covers Newton and parts of Jasper County. It came open when Democrat Wes Breckenridge stepped down to take a position at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Dunwell’s victory means Republicans now hold 60 of the 100 seats in the House of Representatives.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Democrats accuse Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of failing to disclose thousands of dollars in income over the last three years. The state party has filed an ethics complaint against the Republican. The complaint says Miller-Meeks apparently violated federal law and an investigation should be conducted. A spokesperson for Miller-Meeks pushed back, saying her office is working with the House Ethics Committee and House Clerk’s office to “resolve the discrepancies.”
(Union, IA) -- An Arkansas man is accused of killing 74-year-old Steve Reece inside Reece’s home in Union. First-degree murder charges have been filed against 22-year-old Osborn Eugene Gavel. Emergency responders were called to the home just after 5:30 a-m Tuesday about an “unresponsive male.” Reece was dead when they arrived and was identified as the homeowner. Investigators say Reece died after “being struck” by Gavel. The suspect and others had spent the night in Reece’s home. Gavel is being held in the Hardin County Jail.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Early voting starts today (Wednesday) for Iowa city and school elections. County election offices are open for in-person early voting through November 1st. Some counties will be offering “satellite” voting locations. All people wanting to cast an early ballot must offer one of the accepted forms of identification. Today is also the day county auditors can start mailing absentee ballots to voters who asked for one.