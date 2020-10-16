(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield debated a range of security issues during a live T-V forum. Health care security was a flashpoint in the Thursday event. Ernst said the Affordable Care Act has failed to provide affordable insurance to all. And is really just "a truck stop on the way to, on the road to a single-payer system or government take-over of health care." Greenfield says the public option would create competition with private insurance and let Iowans buy into Medicare rather than rely on their employer for insurance. Ernst denounced white supremacists as "horrible organizations" and Greenfield said such groups should be monitored by federal law enforcement.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A West Des Moines man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from the business where he worked. Forty-six-year-old Gregory Michael Press pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Court documents show he stole money from L&C Billing Services while he worked there as director of operations. Press accessed the company payroll and issued himself unauthorized salary raises and bonuses; he paid off his credit card with company funds; he issued company checks and cash to himself; and he placed two women he knew who did not work for the company on the company payroll and insurance plan. He was ordered to pay 450-thousand dollars in restitution.
(Norwalk, IA) -- A group of students at Norwalk High School walked out of class Thursday at about 9:30 a-m. Those students say school officials ignore the bullying of minority and L-G-B-T-Q students. Norwalk Superintendent D-T Magee says he listened to the concerns expressed and tried to respond. Students say they are tired of waiting for somebody to take action. A black student says she was in the sixth grade when she was told she was in the “whites-only bathroom.” Saying they aren’t satisfied with the school’s response, some members of Thursday’s group say they will form their own Black Lives Matter chapter at the high school. Police were called when the group was confronted by counter-protesters carrying signs supporting President Trump.
(Glenwood, IA) -- The Department of Human Services is investigating abuse reports from a state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities in southwest Iowa. Visible marks were spotted on a resident at the Glenwood Resource Center. The D-H-S says the injury couldn’t have been caused by another resident because everyone living at the location is immobile. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to find out what happened. No staff members have been suspended and no criminal charges have been filed. Glenwood is home to about 190 adults with severe disabilities.