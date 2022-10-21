(Dallas County) -- Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It's the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (rhymes with "egg") says the case isn't unexpected as the virus has been confirmed this fall in neighboring states as wild birds migrate south. Wild birds can carry the disease, without falling seriously ill.
(Statewide) -- Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates the number of existing home sales in Iowa continues to decline and the overall prices for Iowa homes sold remain above last year's levels. The median price for an Iowa home sold in September was 225-thousand dollars. It's down slightly from the record set in July. However, it is 13-and-a-half percent higher than the media sales price of Iowa homes sold in September of last year. The NUMBER of homes sold in Iowa last month was down nearly 24 percent compared to last September.
(Statewide) -- Iowa hunters will be searching the countryside for pheasants starting next weekend. Nate Carr, a D-N-R conservation officer in Hamilton and Hardin counties, says all factors point to a good season ahead, based on the August roadside surveys. Carr expects a repeat of last year during which about 63-thousand hunters killed some 370-thousand birds, one of the largest harvests in a decade. Hunters need a hunting license and habitat fee, while shooting hours this year start at 8 AM and end at 4:30 PM. The daily limit is three pheasants. The season runs October 29th through January 10th.
(Des Moines) -- The season of ghosts and ghouls is nearly here and many Iowans will be heading off to Halloween parties over the next two weekends. Juanita Cameron, a clerk at The Theatrical Shop in West Des Moines, says plenty of adults are mimicking their favorite movies for costumes this year. She says guys are channeling their inner Tom Cruise as a "Top Gun" pilot while gals are mirroring the "Hocus Pocus" witches. Kids are snapping up costumes from Disney's "Encanto" line, or they're falling back on Winnie the Pooh. After two COVID years, Cameron says she's seeing an uptick in theme parties this October, while more businesses are having company parties.